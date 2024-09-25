Published 10:35 IST, September 25th 2024
Israel, Hezbollah Heading For 'All-Out' War? World Leaders Sound Alarm After Nearly 600 Killed
World leaders expressed deep concern on the prospect of broader conflict after Lebanon experienced its deadliest day in two decades due to Israeli airstrikes
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as officials say Israeli strikes kill 182 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:11 IST, September 25th 2024