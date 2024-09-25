sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Israel, Hezbollah Heading For 'All-Out' War? World Leaders Sound Alarm After Nearly 600 Killed

Published 10:35 IST, September 25th 2024

Israel, Hezbollah Heading For 'All-Out' War? World Leaders Sound Alarm After Nearly 600 Killed

World leaders expressed deep concern on the prospect of broader conflict after Lebanon experienced its deadliest day in two decades due to Israeli airstrikes

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as officials say Israeli strikes kill 182
Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as officials say Israeli strikes kill 182 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:11 IST, September 25th 2024