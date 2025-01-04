Published 19:15 IST, January 4th 2025
Citroen Basalt Price Surge in India, New Prices Starts at Rs...
Citroen India has hiked the prices of the Basalt with immediate effect. The price revision ranges from Rs 21,000-28,000 depending on the variant. Check details:
Citroen Basalt Price Hike: Citroen India has hiked the prices of its Basalt with immediate effect. The automaker has announced a price hike of Rs 21,000-28,000 depending on the variant and have made a price cut on some variants. Citroen launched the Basalt in August 2024, with a 1.2L NA petrol and a turbo petrol engine. It has features such as automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, and more. Regarding safety, it scored a four star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Here are the details of its updated prices for the buyers planning for Citroen Basalt:
Citroen Basalt Price Update:
Citroen India has updated the prices by Rs 17,000 to Rs 28,000 depending on the variant. The entry-level 1.2 petrol MT You variant of Basalt witnesses a price hike of Rs. 26,000. The price tag for the 1.2 petrol MT Plus remains unchanged.
However, the price of the 1.2 Turbo Petrol MT and AT variants saw a price hike of Rs 28,000. Following this, the 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max dual-tone variants of the Basalt has a premium of Rs. 21,000 each, over the outgoing price list. The 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max dual-tone variants of the
Basalt has become more attractive by Rs. 17,000 each. Now, the price of the Citroen Basalt starts at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base You variant and goes to Rs 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Citroen Basalt Features:
The Citroen Basalt has a comprehensive set of features for the buyers. For starters, it is offered with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. The rear seat passengers gets thigh-adjustment for the seats, which is likely to enhance the comfort of the rear seat passengers. However, buyers who have a preference for sunroofs have to be disappointed as it misses this feature.
Citroen Basalt Engine Specifications:
Citroen offers two engine options to the buyers to choose from. Buyers can select a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual. That said, buyers, who wish to opt for a powerful engine can opt the 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 110BHP and 190Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or 205 Nm torque mated to an automatic transmission.
