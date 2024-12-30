Looking To Buy Hero Xtreme 125R: Here’s a List of Its Top Three Alternatives

Altrernatives of Hero Xtreme 125R: The 125cc segment motorcycles offer decent performance, and comfortable seating and have some features on offer. This segment of motorcycles mainly offers a balance of fuel efficiency and performance from the motor. Buyers can check out the Hero XTREME 125 R in this segment. This bike has features such as hazard lamps, LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and more. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 11.5BHP and 10.5Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp offers 125R in two variants and three colour options.

The price of the Hero Xtreme 125R starts at Rs 97,683 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of Hero Xtreme 125R’s alternatives that buyers can check out while planning to buy this bike:

TVS Raider 125

The first bike that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Hero Xtreme 125R is the TVS Raider 125. It has decent styling, and comfortable seating and has features such as a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, and more. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 11.2BHP and 11.2Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. TVS offers it in six variants and 12 colour options.

The price of the TVS Raider 125 starts at Rs 89,366 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Buyers looking for a Pulsar can consider its N series, the recently launched Pulsar N125. It comes with sporty styling, has comfortable seating and offers features such as Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 12BHP and 11Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The company offers it in two variants and seven colour options.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at Rs 94,465 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125

The third bike that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Hero Xtreme 125R is the Bajaj Pulsar NS125. It has a sporty design, aggressive riding and punchy performance. It has features such as a USB charging port and a full-LED headlamp and taillamp. Regarding the engine, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 11.8BHP and 11Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company offers it in two variants and four colour options.