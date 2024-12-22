Search icon
Published 19:39 IST, December 22nd 2024

Tata Punch Alternatives: Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and More

Buyers looking for a safe vehicle can check out the Tata Punch. Here is a list of the top three alternatives that buyers can check out:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top three alternatives of Tata Punch | Image: Republic

Alternatives of Tata Punch: Buyers looking for a safe vehicle can check out the Tata Punch. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has a muscular stance, sharp bodylines, decent interior space, and a frugal petrol engine. It offers features such as automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, a reverse parking camera, and more. Punch is available with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pure variant.

Here is a list of alternatives that buyers can check out instead of Tata Punch:

Hyundai Exter:

Buyers can check out the Exter from Hyundai Motors India. It has a robust stance, decent interior space, and a feature-loaded cabin. The Hyundai Exter offers a sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more. It also has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a dashcam for safety. Buyers have the option of a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 114Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission. It is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Hyundai Exter is Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base EX variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

Buyers considering a Maruti Suzuki can consider the Ignis as an alternative to the Tata Punch. The Ignis has a bold design, comfortable interiors, and comprehensive features. It has automatic climate control, an analogue speedometer, an eight-inch infotainment screen, and more. For safety, it has two airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Maruti Suzuki offers a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 90BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant.

Citroen C3:

Buyers also have the option to consider the Citroen C3 as an alternative to the Tata Punch. It has a bulky design, comfortable interiors and a decent feature list. It has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more. It has six airbags, a reverse parking camera, and more for safety. Regarding engine options, the buyers have the option of a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 190Nm/205Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. There is also a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Citroen C3 is Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Live variant. 
 

