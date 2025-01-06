Golden Globes 2025: 11 First Time Winners Honoured - Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan, Richard Gadd, Zoe Saldana, Adrien Brody

Golden Globes 2025 wrapped up with many first-time winners taking home the coveted award in both film and TV categories. The 82nd Awards edition honoured veteran actors including Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Hiroyuki Sanada for the first time, other maiden winners included Sebastian Stan, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd Zoe Saldana and more.

First-time winners galore at Golden Globes 2025

Shogun, FX's historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama television series trophy at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards along with acting honours for Japanese artists Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Siwai and Tadanobu Asano. Shogun emerged as the biggest winner of the 82nd Golden Globes in the TV category with 4 wins.

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning also took home her first Golden Globe trophy for playing stalker Martha in the Netflix limited series. Whereas, show creator Richard Gadd also won his first Globe in the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Baby Reindeer.

Demi Moore, Brady Corbet, Zoe Saldana and more first-time Globe winners in films

In the film category, filmmaker Brady Corbet won the Best Director award for his war epic The Brutalist. For the movie, Adrien Brody bagged his first Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a motion picture, drama category.