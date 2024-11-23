12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says 'National Awards Are Given Too Much Importance'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 12th Fail is one of the most successful films in Bollywood. The movie which was released in 2023 is still receiving lots of love and appreciation from everyone. Recently, at IFFI, Goa, the filmmaker shared his views on National Film Awards, spoke about his film 12th Fail and his upcoming project Zero Se Restart.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on National Film Awards

At IFFI, Goa, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, spoke about the lack of recognition for thrillers at National Film Awards. He also said that the his film 12th Fail should have been India’s official entry to the 2023 Academy Awards instead of Malayalam film 2018.

File photo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Source: IMDb

He said, “Many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at the Oscars. But do I care? What I care for is-did I make a good film or did I not make a good film? Please don’t give so much importance [to awards]. Awards are people outside of [the industry] who are acknowledging you for God knows whatever reasons. So please don’t bother." At IFFI, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also screened his upcoming film Zero Se Restart. The film is set tor release in theatres on December 13, this year.

All about Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming project Zero Se Restart

Zero Se Restart promises to be an aspiring tale, reflecting the journey of stating over and embracing new beginnings. He had announced the title of his film Zero Se Restart at IIFA 2024.

Poster of Zero Se Restart | Source: IMDb