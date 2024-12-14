Alia-Ranbir Should Learn: Netizens Laud Saif Ali Khan's Sweet Gesture For Wife Kareena Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's children and grandchildren, including actors Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor , joined other industry luminaries like Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to celebrate the legacy of the Hindi cinema showman at an event in Mumbai on December 13. Several photos and videos from the celebration are now doing rounds on social media. In one particular video, the entire family could be seen coming together to pose for the shutterbugs. Social media users took this as an opportunity to point out a key difference between Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan.

Social media users opine Ranbir Kapoor should learn from Saif Ali Khan

A video shared by paparazzi account Varinder Chawla featured the Kapoor family coming together to a picture at the Raj Kapoor film festival. While the elders of the family took their seats, the younger generation chose to squat and sit in the front row. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt could be seen sitting on one side while Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan were seated in a similar fashion on the other side. However, it was the end of the video that grabbed netizens attention.

After the photo was done, Saif Ali Khan could be seen escorting his wife Kareena and helping her stand after being on her knees for a long time. He was termed as a ‘gentleman’ and ‘chivalrous' for his gesture. At the same time, social media users noticed that Ranbir did not assist Alia while getting up thus drawing a comparison between the two couples. A user wrote, “Saif is a true Nawab look how gentlemanly he is towards his wife in contrast look at Ranbir back towards his beautiful wife she’s trying to say something he’s not even concerned emotionally unavailable.” Another wrote, “I can see love between kareena saif but not in alia rk." However, fans of Ralia defended them by stating that Alia is younger than Kareena and might not need the kind of help while getting up.

The Kapoor family comes together to celebrate the Greatest Showman Of Indian Cinema - Raj Kapoor

A day before the legendary actor-filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary, the premiere of five of his iconic films Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby was held at suburban multiplex as part of a three-day festival to showcase the restored classics. Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were the first to step out on the red carpet, which was adorned with movie posters of his grandfather's impressive filmography that has shaped Indian cinema. Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, daughter-in-law Babita, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kunal Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha and Armaan Jain joined in for pictures for the media.

Mmebers of the Kapoor family pose for the shutterbugs at Raj Kapoor Film Festival | Image: Varinder Chawla

Hindi film stalwarts such as Prem Chopra, Rahul Rawail, Rajkumar Hirani, Vishal Bhardwaj, Prakash Jha, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Padmini Kolhapure, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Anees Bazmee, Aanand L Rai, Sriram Raghavan, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Vicky Kaushal were also part of the centenary celebrations. Others spotted at the event include Farhan Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, Tiger Shroff, Rasika Duggal, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Sikander Kher, Ramesh Taurani, Vijay Varma, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Terence Lewis.