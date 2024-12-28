Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:53 IST, December 28th 2024

'Bad Year For The Students', Say Netizens As Alia's Jigra, Varun's Baby John, Sidharth's Yodha Tank At Box Office

2024 has not been a favourable year for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as their movies have failed to perform well at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's movies have not performed well at box office this year | Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt , Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra started their Bollywood careers together with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Over the years, the actors have garnered massive success with their body of work. The trio came to be popularly known as ‘students'. Recently, the trio made headlines for the lukewarm response to their movies at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha disappoints at box office
 

Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra Takes the Hijack Thriller (and an Aeroplane) For a Spin
Sidharth Mahotra in Yodha | Image: Instagram

Among the three actors, Sidharth Malhotra's movie was the first to release this year. The actor's actioner Yodha hit the big screen on March 15. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie failed to impress the audience in the theatre. The movie had a lifetime box office collection of ₹35.56 Cr in India.


Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra becomes her career lowest 

Jigra Box Office Collection | All Language | Day Wise | Worldwide - Sacnilk
Alia Bhatt in Jigra | Image: IMDb

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra hit the big screen on Dussehra 2024. However, the movie was marred by several controversies before its release. From plagiarism accusations to nepotism row, the Vasan Bala directorial made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The movie received a lukewarm response to the movie. It minted ₹ 31.98 Crore at the domestic box office.

Bleak hopes from Varun Dhawan's Baby John

The latest release has been Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. Despite releasing on a Christmas holiday, the film has not been able to mint favourable results at the box office. Directed by Kalees, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. In the three-day theatrical run, the film has minted ₹ 20.18 Crore in India.
 

Baby John has totally changed my life”: Varun Dhawan speaks about “Atlee's world is filled with drama, action, and hero elevation” : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan in Baby John | Image: IMDb


Judging by the box office collections of their films, social media users have alleged that the year has not been favourable for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:08 IST, December 28th 2024

Christmas Alia Bhatt

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.