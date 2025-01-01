Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:41 IST, January 1st 2025

Boney Kapoor Calls Jr NTR 'Fresh Face' In Cinema, Siddharth Corrects Him Says, 'You Are Talking About The Biggest Superstar'

Boney Kapoor called Jr NTR a new face, sparking correction. Actor Siddharth corrected him and called Jr NTR the biggest superstar.

File photo of Boney Kapoor Jr NTR and Siddharth | Image: Instagram

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, actor Siddharth and Telugu producer Naga Vamsi recently had a debate at a round table in which they discussed about good cinema over star power. However, Boney Kapoor’s once statement has raised eyebrows and was even corrected by actor Siddharth.

What did Boney Kapoor speak at the round table conference?

In an interaction with Galatta India, Boney Kapoor was discussing as despite being a fresh face for the Hindi-speaking region and the film being helmed by a South Indian director, it was a major success and is considered a classic in Bollywood.

Boney Kapoor - IMDb
File photo of Boney Kapoor | Source: IMDB

When Siddharth asked if a ‘new face’ and ‘new director’ would be accepted like that in the north today. Boney Kapoor said, “It can. Why has Adi Chopra taken Tarak (Jr NTR) for his film?” He cited Jr NTR as an example of new face which led only to be corrected by Siddharth and producer Nag Vamsi.

Siddharth - Biography - IMDb
File photo of Siddarth | Source: IMDb

They (Nag Vamsi and Siddarth) said, “You are talking about one of the biggest superstars in the industry working with one of the biggest film producers in India.” For the uninitiated, Janhvi Kapoor has featured alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 1. Thee film fared well at the box office.

What more discussion happened at the round table conference?

Actor Siddharth further  claimed that Ek Duuje Ke Liye ran for a year in theatres but that ‘no films are allowed to run for that long’ now. Furthermore, producer Naga Vamsi pointed out that the division between films is not based on language but rather on the quality of the movies, emphasizing that audience preferences have shifted over time.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. - IMDb
File photo of Jr NTR | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Siddharth was last seen in Miss You and Indian 2 in 2024. While Boney Kapoor had produced Maidaan. Jr NTR is all geared up to star in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan in lead role and another yet-to-be titled film by Prashanth Neel.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:41 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.