Published 14:24 IST, December 27th 2024

New Year Surprise: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-release In Theatres

New Year Surprise: The trend of re-release seems to have spilt over in 2025 as well. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will hit the big screens once again.

Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani | Image: IMDb

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The trend of re-releases does not seem to stay back in 2024. Come New Year and Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will hit the big screens again. The production house announced the same today, receiving cheer and positive response from fans.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to hit the big screens again

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headlined the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film remains a cult classic to date and is celebrated as one of the best Bollywood movies. The film also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

After sharing teaser announcements for the past two days, the production house confirmed the re-release of the film. The post was captioned, "We are all screaming because #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani is re-releasing on 3rd January!🎬✨
Save the date!" As per reports, the film will have a limited re-release in PVR Inox.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release date 

As per reports, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will hit the big screens on January 3, 2025, making it the first Bollywood movie of the year. The film will be released in 46 cities across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas. Reflecting on the film's re-release, Director Ayan Mukerji shared, “This movie feels like my second child, a part of my heart and soul. More than a decade later, I can confidently say that creating it was one of the greatest joys of my life. What we accomplished, despite its perfections and imperfections, remains a source of immense and lasting pride for me.”
 

Official photo of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: IMDb


Fans of the movie rejoiced at the announcement. A comment read, “Best news of the day" Another wrote, “Mithai ka dabba is gonna open again, let's go! ” A fan noted, “The re-release date = 2 days prior to Deepika Padukone's birthday!” Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. The film narrates the tales of friendship and love. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:24 IST, December 27th 2024

