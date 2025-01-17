Published 10:03 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Attack Probe Gathers Pace As Attacker Seen At Bandra Station; Actor Remains in ICU | LIVE Updates
Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to the ICU following the surgery to monitor the actor's health. Meanwhile, the police are busy identifying the attacker.
During the wee hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery. The intruder stabbed the actor six times before fleeing through the fire exit of the building. Mumbai Police has identified the intruder and is now trying to trace the exact location of the accused as he was snapped at Bandra railway station after the attack incident. The officials have formed 20 teams to nab the attacker. Khan's maid, who was questioned by the police on Thursday, shared what happened on the fateful night.
Saif's family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were unharmed in the incident.
10:57 IST, January 17th 2025
Credit war between Mumbai Police and Crime Branch
The accused seems to be benefiting from the credit war between the police and the crime branch. An officer said that the police is still not able to get information about the accused, due to which people are being sent to search for the accused on all the trains that leave from Bandra terminus at that time. Apart from this, the police is interrogating all the auto drivers who drive autos at night.
10:55 IST, January 17th 2025
Lack of coordination between Mumbai Police and Crime Branch delaying investigation?
In the latest update, it has been reported that the investigation is being affected due to a lack of coordination between Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.
Crime Branch sources claim that Bandra police are not giving complete information and alleged that they were informed about the attack after 5 hours.
10:52 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan reaches Lilavati Hospital
Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan was snapped arriving at Lilavati Hospital on Friday morning.
10:50 IST, January 17th 2025
Police have seized the small piece of the blade removed from Saif Ali Khan
A piece of Hexa blade that was removed from Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery has been seized by the police. According to a report, the sharp-edged part of the Hexa Blade, which had entered Saif Ali Khan's body, was removed by the hospital during surgery yesterday. The police have seized the small piece of the Hexa Blade.
10:44 IST, January 17th 2025
How lax building security helped Saif Ali Khan's attacker sneak-in
As per the latest update, the police found no surveillance cameras at Saif and Kareena's residence, which complicated the police's efforts to trace the attacker. CCTV footage captured the individual fleeing the scene. Additionally, police reported that the building lacked both security personnel and a visitor tracking system like logs, which could have helped in the case.
10:44 IST, January 17th 2025
Taimur's former nanny expresses concern for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita D'Silva shared, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young." She further shared the kids must have gotten really scared. "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe," she concluded.
10:29 IST, January 17th 2025
'The intruder did not force entry,' say Police on Saif's stabbing case
The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said. The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.
10:28 IST, January 17th 2025
Kareena Kapoor's 1st statement after attack on husband Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a statement requesting privacy following the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan. She also expressed gratitude for fans showing their concern.
10:19 IST, January 17th 2025
What is an update on Saif Ali Khan's attacker?
The suspect in the Saif Ali Khan case was last seen at Bandra railway station, mumbai police are trying to trace the location of the accused. The team is looking at the CCTV of the railway station.
10:16 IST, January 17th 2025
Mumbai Police to record Saif Ali Khan's statement today?
Mumbai police is yet to record Saif Ali Khan's statement. If the actor's health condition is fine then, they will be allowed to record his statement today, January 17.
10:15 IST, January 17th 2025
Doctors of Lilavati Hospital likely to issue statement by afternoon
Doctors of Lilavati Hospital will check Saif Ali Khan's health condition today, January 17, and then decide whether to keep him in the ICU or not. They can issue a statement about the actor's health in the afternoon.
10:11 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan residence robbery bid case update
It has been reported that owing to a lapse in security, private security guards of the society have been changed. Not just this, three new guards have been deployed at the entrance of the building. Mumbai Police team is questioned the guards who were on duty when the crime took place
10:09 IST, January 17th 2025
Senior Mumbai Police officials arrived at Saif Ali Khan’s residence
On Friday morning, Police officers were snapped arriving at the residence of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Visuals from outside Satguru Sharan are going viral on the internet.
10:02 IST, January 17th 2025
What Happened On Attack Night?
Maid said to police that she saw the bathroom door open and the light on, and first assumed Kareena Kapoor was checking in on her younger son then she went back to sleep but, again, she realised something was wrong. So she woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room.
10:01 IST, January 17th 2025
Mumbai Police Finds No Surveillance Cameras At Saif's Residence
In the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police found no surveillance cameras at his residence, making it difficult to trace the accused. CCTV footage showed the suspect fleeing. There was also no security at the building or tracking system for visitors.
Updated 10:58 IST, January 17th 2025