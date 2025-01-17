Saif Ali Khan Attack Probe Gathers Pace As Attacker Seen At Bandra Station; Actor Remains in ICU | LIVE Updates

Saif Ali Khan stabbed on late Wednesday. | Image: Instagram

During the wee hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery. The intruder stabbed the actor six times before fleeing through the fire exit of the building. Mumbai Police has identified the intruder and is now trying to trace the exact location of the accused as he was snapped at Bandra railway station after the attack incident. The officials have formed 20 teams to nab the attacker. Khan's maid, who was questioned by the police on Thursday, shared what happened on the fateful night.

Saif's family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were unharmed in the incident.