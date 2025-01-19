Search icon
Published 07:48 IST, January 19th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Aadar Jain-Alekha Enjoy At Coldplay Concert In Mumbai While Brother-in-law Is Hospitalised

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani attended a Coldplay concert in Mumbai on Saturday amid Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan going through a rough after stabbing incident.

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancee Alekha Advani enjoy Coldplay concert. | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The Race actor was brutally stabbed by an intruder at their residence during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an auto reportedly accompanied by his son Taimur and a house help. He underwent surgery which went for 6 hours, per doctor. Now, he is out of danger and has been advised to rest as he has deep wounds. As the Pataudi family is recovering from the horrific incident, the Kapoors, including Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, stand by their side and help them overcome the incident. Amid this, Reema Jain's family, including Manoj, Aadar and Alekha Advani were seen enjoying Coldplay's concert in Mumbai.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have the time of their life at a Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Coldplay kicked off their India tour on January 18 in Mumbai. The stadium was jampacked by the concertgoers. And numerous videos have been going viral on the internet showing the British band entertaining the audience well. Among them was Aadar Jain who attended the concert with his father Manoj Jain and fiancee Alekha Advani.

(The Jain family at Coldplay concert in Mumbai | Image: Instagram)

He shared two posts on his Instagram Stories, the first shows the Jain family with their friends happily posing for the camera. The second photo is of a couple that shows Aadar planting a kiss on Alekha's cheek and captioned the image as "My universe, galaxy, everything," followed by a heart-eye emoticon.

(Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani at Coldplay concert in Mumbai | Image: Instagram)

The Kapoors, including the Jain and Pataudi families, share a close bond and often they are seen partying together.

What is the update on Saif Ali Khan's attacker?

The Mumbai Police have reportedly arrested the main accused responsible for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence on January 16. After days of investigation and manhunt, the police have reportedly succeeded in chasing down and nabbing the attacker after a swift investigation. According to reports, the Mumbai Police have picked up the suspect from a bar in Kasarvadavali located in Thane West. “Vijay Das, who previously worked at a pub in Mumbai, will be presented before the court later today for police remand,” the Mumbai crime branch said in a statement. The police will address the media about the arrest at 9 am today, Sunday.

Updated 07:48 IST, January 19th 2025

