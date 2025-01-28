Superboys Of Malegaon: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora Starrer Locks Release Date, To Hit Theatres In Feb

Superboys of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and Riddhi Kumar, made world premiere at two international film festivals - Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and BFI London Film Festival - last year and received immense applaud from the audience. Months later, the makers finally announced the theatrical release date of the movie.

When will Superboys of Malegaon hit the theatres?

Helmed by Reema Kagti, the movie will hit the theatres on February 28. The official Instagram page of Excel Movies shared the posters of the movie and captioned it as "From a small town to the big screen, meet Malegaon’s Superboys—a team that dares to dream and dares to do. #SuperboysOfMalegaon, releasing in cinemas on 28th February."

According to a press release, Superboys of Malegaon will be released theatrically in India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, the movie will have its digital debut on Prime Video, it added.

What is the plot of Superboys of Malegaon?

Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra and inspired by real events, the upcoming film is written by Varun Grover. The film was inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon. The trailer, which was released last year in September, introduced the audience to Nasir and his vibrant group of friends in Malegaon, where aspirations are high and the spirit is unbreakable. The over two-minute trailer promised a blend of light-hearted and heartwarming moments, immersing viewers in Nasir’s ambitious journey to bring his dreams to life and transform the lives of those around him.

The movie celebrates friendship, filmmaking, and perseverance, showcasing the creativity and determination of individuals who strive to realise their vision despite obstacles.