Karan Aujla Gets Teary-eyed When Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Singer's Struggles | WATCH

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla left his fans in awe and spellbound after his performance in Mumbai very recently. The singer made his fans swoon over his songs. Apart from his performance, the surprise appearances of Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra made fans excited. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal’s words made the Softly singer emotional.

What did Vicky Kaushal say that made Karan Aujla emotional?

Vicky Kaushal attended the concert of Karan Aujla. During the concert, Vicky shared few heartfelt words praising Karan Aujla. He said, “Karan, my brother, is a little younger to me in age, but he has seen more struggles than me in life and the journey that this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today and I am so proud, so proud of him.”

He further said, “ I know tere ma-pyo itthhe hee aa, they re blessing us, they are giving us love, and I want you to know that Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you”. This made Karan Aujla emotional and moved him to tears.

Fans took to comment section and expressed their views too. One user wrote, “Thank you Vicky for accepting Karan as brother”. Another user wrote, “My favourite blockbuster punjabi duo”. “Kaushal and Karan's bromance”, wrote the third user.

All about Karan Aujla’s concert

Karan Aujla’s highly anticipated debut 8-city arena tour across India, titled It Was All A Dream, took place in December 2024 and will continue early January 2025. The tour, produced by Team Innovation and Live Nation, kicked off in Chandigarh on December 7.

File photo of Karan Aujla | Source: IMDb