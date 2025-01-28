PM Modi Heaps Praise For Coldplay's Concerts In Mumbai And Ahmedabad, Says 'Big Global Artists Attracted Towards India'

Coldplay created a heavy buzz in India owing to its five concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Adding to the craze, the British band live-streamed its last concert, which happened in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on the occasion of Republic Day , January 26. Now a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise for Coldplay's concert and said that it shows India has a "massive scope" for live concerts. He further mentioned that it also tells popular global artists are attracted towards India. Coldplay's concert attracted massive attraction as he not just performed his hit tracks, but interacted with the audience and paid tribute to the country by singing iconic patriotic songs Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram.

PM Modi's message for state and private sectors after Coldplay concert

At Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India... I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills.

Coldplay kicked off its concert in Mumbai on January 18. It was followed by two more concerts in the city on January 19 and 21. Then, the Chris Martin-led band went on to create history by welcoming a record-breaking 2.5+ lakh visitors, including 1.70 lakh+ visitors from outside Gujarat state at its Ahmedabad concert on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay surpasses Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Madonna and Michael Jackson

Coldplay packed India's largest attended concert in Asia with 134K+ people in attendance. It is said to have surpassed the shows pulled off by the likes of pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson. The final concert of the band was attended by 1,34,000 people as per a post by the band. This makes it the highest-attended concert in India.