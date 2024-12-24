Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Amber Heard Reacts To Controversy Between It Ends With Us Actors, Says 'I Saw This Firsthand'

Ever since It Ends With Us released in August this year, it has been making headlines all over the globe for the feud among the cast members. Recently, the Blake Lively adducer her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” her reputation in a legal complaint. Amid this, Amber Heard has recently commented on the controversy.

Amber Heard on Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively controversy

Aquaman actress Amber Heard had a recent interaction with NBC news. In the interview Amber Heard has called the case of Blake Lively accusing her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni a horrifying reminder of her experience in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

File photo of Amber Heard | Source: IMDb

She said, “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” Heard told the outlet. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Why did Blake Lively filed case against Justin Baldoni?

The legal complaint was filed with the California Rights Department and is preceded by a lawsuit. It names Justin Baldoni, the studio behind the romantic drama It Ends With Us, Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni’s publicists among the defendants. In the complaint, Lively has accused Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband Ryan Reynolds has addressed “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Justin Baldoni and a producer on the movie.

File photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us | Source: Instagram