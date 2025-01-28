Selena Gomez Cries Inconsolably Over Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown In Now-Deleted Clip: My People Are Getting Attacked

Selena Gomez recently got candid about her feelings over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. She shared a tearful video on her social media on Monday but deleted it almost immediately for a reason better known to the actress.

Selena Gomez is feeling 'sorry' for Mexican immigrants

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Emilia Perez actress shared a video and captioned it as "I'm sorry" with a Mexican flag emoticon. In a now-deleted video (which has now gone viral on Reddit), the actress cries inconsolably expressing her anguish over the administration’s actions. While sobbing she said, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

After deleting the video, the 32-year-old actress shared another message that reads, "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people," seemingly addressing the backlash for speaking out for her people. However, she deleted that too later for the reason better known to her.

Netizens reaction to Selena Gomez's recent breakdown on Trump's immigration crackdown

Selena's crying video has not gone down well with the netizens and taking to Reddit they suggested she turn off her camera and go out to help anti-deportation groups. A user wrote, "If she wants to help, stop crying, turn off the camera, and donate a fuck ton of money to anti-deportation groups." Another wrote, "People (celebrities or not) filming themselves crying and posting it will always seem cringy to me."

However, many came out in her support, sympathising with her emotions. A user wrote, "Normally I 100% agree, however this is such a dire & hopeless situation. I totally relate to what she is feeling & going through emotionally. I hate to say it but there is really not much anyone can do at this point, no matter how much money or celebrity you have." Another wrote, "She is obviously so upset. Cringe or not...this entire situation is so awful. Its horrifying. And to be tagged by your fans to save them and you can't is a soul killer." The third user wrote, "It's only been ONE week... I can't fathom what's to come. I'm not even American and don't live in the US. I'm just so sad for y'all..."

Selena has been a long supporter of immigrant rights. In 2019, she hosted a show called Living Undocumented which documented the experience of immigrant families fearing ICE deportations. “I’m concerned about the way people are being treated in my country. As a Mexican-American woman I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak,” Selena wrote at the time. “Fear shouldn’t stop us from getting involved and educating ourselves on an issue that affects millions of people in our country. Fear didn’t stop my aunt from getting into the back of that truck. And for that, I will always be grateful," she added.

