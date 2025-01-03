Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Week 2: Unni Mukundan Starrer Witnesses 1542% Jump In Biz From Week 1

Marco Hindi Box Office: Malayalam film Marco is slowly and steadily inching towards hit status at the Indian box office. One of the 2024's last releases, the Unni Mukundan starrer action thriller has already minted ₹43.9 crore in India across Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. With the Tamil version set to release soon, the film's biz is expected to rise further in the coming days. Marco's Hindi version has found acceptance among the audiences, registering over 1500% jump in biz between weeks 1 and 2.

Malayalam film Marco released on December 20 | Image: X

Marco Hindi box office run detailed

Marco's run at the Hindi box office started off slow but has picked up pace in the 2nd week. While week 1 collections were ₹28 lakh, week 2 biz jumped to a whopping ₹4.65 crore. New Year 's remained the highest-grossing single day in the film's run in the Hindi belts, with collections touching ₹1.15 crore, on par with the original Malayalam version.

Unni Mukundan plays the titular role in Marco | Image: X

So far, the film has collected ₹4.93 crore in Hindi, ₹37.37 crore in Malayalam and ₹1.6 crore in Telugu (2 days), taking its India biz to ₹43.9 crore in 2 weeks, since its release on December 20.

Marco Vs Kill box office