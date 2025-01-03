Miss You, Viduthalai 2, Sookshmadarshini And More: South Movies Making OTT Debut In January 2025

South Movies Set For January Release: The New Year is already shaping up to be an exciting time for South Indian cinema fans as blockbuster movies prepare for their OTT releases. The New Year 2025 starts with the range of films poised to drop on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and JioCinema, among others. Be it Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2, Pushpa 2 or Miss You, the wait is finally over for those who missed watching them in theatres. So, let’s take a look at a complete list of films releasing soon.

Viduthalai Part 2

According to a report by Mint, the film is expected to start streaming on Zee5 from January 17, 2025. This early OTT release aims to reach a wider audience, giving fans the chance to enjoy Vijay Sethupathi's performance at home and meeting the rising demand for accessible and convenient entertainment.

Where to watch: Zee5

Miss You

The Tamil romantic film tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman he initially dislikes. It portrays his emotional journey after she rejects him. The movie stars Karunakaran, Balasaravanan, Lollusabha Maran, and Sastika in key roles. It will stream on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu from January 26.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thiru Manickam

The Tamil movie tells the story of a man pursued by everyone despite his good deeds. He faces societal opposition but triumphs over it. The narrative portrays how Manikkam transforms into Thiru Manikkam. Starring Samuthirakani, Nassar, Bharathiraja, Vadivukkarasi, Thambi Ramaiah, and Chinni Jayanth in key roles, this drama film will premiere on Zee5 on January 31.

Where to watch: Zee5

Sookshmadarshini

The Malayalam black comedy mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini has been creating a buzz in the film industry since its release. Fans are excited about its OTT debut, with multiple media outlets confirming that it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. While the platform has announced its arrival, the exact release date is yet to be revealed, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the official update.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Barroz

The Malayalam film, released on December 25 to take advantage of the Christmas holiday season, is proudly produced by Antony Perumbavoor's renowned production company, Aashirvad Cinemas. After its successful theatrical release, fans will be able to stream the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Pushpa 2: The Rule

is a Telugu action drama film set to release in 2024, directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna , and Fahadh Faasil. The story follows Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, as he faces new challenges from various enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. This film is the sequel to "Pushpa: The Rise" (2021). Netflix has been confirmed as the official OTT partner, though the streaming service is expected to begin airing it only after January 29, 2025, as reported by Gadget 360.

