Highlights: Bollywood and Cricket Stars Attend Devendra Fadnavis's CM Swearing-In Ceremony in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Bollywood Stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and More to Attend | Image: X

Mumbai: The grand oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies including Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shine and NCP president Ajit Pawar is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the swearing in. Apart from politicians, the occasion is graced by Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani among others. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Fadnavis' swearing-in.