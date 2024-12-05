Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 17:20 IST, December 5th 2024

Highlights: Bollywood and Cricket Stars Attend Devendra Fadnavis's CM Swearing-In Ceremony in Mumbai

Bollywood Stars Grace Devendra Fadnavis's Oath Ceremony in Mumbai, The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra saw a star-studded turnout with several prominent Bollywood actors in attendance. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan, among others, arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to witness the historic event.

Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Bollywood Stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and More to Attend | Image: X

Mumbai: The grand oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies including Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shine and NCP president Ajit Pawar is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the swearing in. Apart from politicians, the occasion is graced by Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani among others. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Fadnavis' swearing-in.

Singer Udit Narayan Expresses Happiness Over Devendra Fadnavis Becoming The New CM
Vicky Kaushal Congratulate Maharashtra's New Chief Minister
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor At Oath Ceremony

Live Blog

Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in, taking place in Mumbai today.

  • Listen to this article
19:06 IST, December 5th 2024

Singer Udit Narayan Expresses Happiness Over Devendra Fadnavis Becoming The New CM

After the new government took oath in Maharashtra, Singer Udit Narayan expressed his happiness, saying, “I got the opportunity to come here on this historic occasion. I am happy that Devendra Fadnavis has become the CM...”

18:47 IST, December 5th 2024

Vicky Kaushal Congratulate Maharashtra's New Chief Minister

After attending the CM’s Oath ceremony, actor Vicky Kaushal congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on taking the oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, saying, “Bahut, bahut badhai.”

18:19 IST, December 5th 2024

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor At Oath Ceremony

Actress Janhvi Kapoor attended Maharashtra CM's Oath Ceremony with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor. Varun Dhawan was also present, seated next to Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor.

17:54 IST, December 5th 2024

Kailash Kher And Icons Ajay-Atul Performed At Maharashtra CM's Oath Ceremony

Popular singer Kailash Kher and icons Ajay-Atul performed during the Fadnavis oath ceremony.

17:34 IST, December 5th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At The CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai

Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai.

17:36 IST, December 5th 2024

Actor Sanjay Dutt Attends The CM's Oath Ceremony At Azad Maidan

Actor Sanjay Dutt arrives at the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony at the Azad Maidan.

17:35 IST, December 5th 2024

Ranveer Singh Attends Devendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony

Actor Ranveer Singh attends the oath ceremony of the Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan.

17:19 IST, December 5th 2024

Bollywood Celebs Grace Devendra Fadnavis' Maha Swearing-In In Mumbai

The grand oath-taking of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar among others have graced the occasion. 

Updated 20:41 IST, December 5th 2024

