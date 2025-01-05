Published 23:56 IST, January 5th 2025
Madha Gaja Raja: Vishal Shrivers Due To High Fever At Pre-release Event, Worried Fans Say 'Get Well Soon Anna'
Madha Gaja Raja starring Vishal is scheduled to release in theatres on 12 January 2025. The film is helmed by Sundar C.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vishal and Santhanam starrer Madha Gaja Raja will finally be on screens delayed for 12 years. The film which was suppose to release in 2013 is all geared for release. During the event, Vishal who was visibly looking unwell sparked concern among fans.
Vishal not looking leaves fans worried, video goes viral
In the clip, which is now going viral on social media, Vishal can be seen shivering due to high fever has left fans concerned and wished him speedy recovery. But, at the same time fans lauded him for his sheer dedication and commitment to promote the film despite being sick.
One user wrote, “Vishal came to the event even with a high degree fever”. Another user wrote “Get well soon Anna”. “Get well soon Vishal sir. Hope you get back to your best soon”, wrote the third user.
What do we know about Madha Gaja Raja?
Madha Gaja Raja is an upcoming Tamil language action comedy film. It stars Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Santhanam. The film began production in 2012 and was completed by 2013, but remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2025, during the Pongal weekend.
On other hand, Vishal has sequel of Thupparivaalan 2 in pipeline, which marks his debut as a director. He has worked in popular films including Thaamirabharani, Poojai, Mark Antony, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Rathnam and Action among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:56 IST, January 5th 2025