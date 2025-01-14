Published 18:21 IST, January 14th 2025
Ram Kapoor Praises 'Nice, Sexy Dancer' Rakhi Sawant For Being Self-Made Despite Industry Trying To 'Misuse' Her
Ram Kapoor praised Rakhi Sawant for her success. He also said in the interaction that he respects Rakhi despite his disagreements over her actions.
Ram Kapoor has been recently grabbing the attention of netizens be it for his statements or for his drastic physical transformation. In a recent interaction, the TV actor spoke about Rakhi Sawant’s success despite facing obstacles in the industry.
Ram Kapoor appreciates Rakhi Sawant’s success and journey in the industry
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor said, “Today, the entire nation knows Rakhi Sawant’s name." He added, “She lives in a 3BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, which I have been to, and she owns. Respect! She achieved this herself."
Ram Kapoor further said, “I might not agree with her philosophy, madness... waahiyaat cheezein bolti hai (she says absolute rubbish things), but whatever she does, the fact is she has managed to make her life by herself, and I have seen it. How could you not respect it?. "Koi ek nice, sexy dancer jisko industry misuse karna chahte the... bahut saari gandi experiences hai uski... (A nice, sexy dancer, who the industry tried to misuse... she has a lot of bad experiences.) No godfather, nothing... I saw all this because of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, so you learn from everything."
For the unversed, Ram Kapoor had hosted the reality TV series Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. The show aired on June 29, 2009 and ended on August 2, 2009. It was filmed at various locations in Udaipur.
Ram Kapoor on not returning back to small screen
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ram was asked whether he has any plans to return to TV. To this, the actor replied, "At the moment no". The actor said he was lucky to do successful TV shows that lasted three or four years. However, if you want to do well in the TV industry and want to have successful shows, then you get stuck doing the same for 3-4 years.
The actor is seemingly happy with doing OTT and movie projects that are different from each other. "But now, since I have been accepted as a good and strong actor in OTT and in films, I am getting a wide variety of roles every year. I am doing several different projects that are so different from each other, so now, going back to one role for years is something that I cannot even imagine doing," the actor said.
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor is "enjoying" a space where everyone's project is completely different from others, owing to which his return to the TV industry is "very difficult. He was last seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra, which released in theatres on September 20, 2024. The film also featured Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in lead roles.
