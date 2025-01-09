Daaku Maharaaj: NBK Starrer's Pre-release Event Cancelled Due To Tirupati Temple Stampede, Makers Issue Statement

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated movie Daaku Maharaaj is geared up to release in theatres on January 12. The film’s pre-release event which was suppose to take place in Anantapur today, has been cancelled as a mark of respect for the Tirupati temple stampede.

Daaku Maharaaj event cancelled, makers issue statement

Daaku Maharaaj’s event was suppose to take place in open grounds in Srinagar Colony, on the outskirts of Anantapur. All arrangement including deployment of police was also taken care of.

The makers of Daaku Maharaaj, Sithara Entertainments took to their X handle and issued a statement. The caption read, “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions”.

The production house further added, “Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”. However, the makers haven’t announced the new date for the event.

For the unversed, a stamped had occurred at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple on Wednesday, I.e on January 8. The incident occurred near the Vishnu Niwasam ticketing counter during the distribution of darshan tokens for Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.

What details dow we know about Daaku Maharaaj?

Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

Poster of Daaku Maharaaj | Source: IMD