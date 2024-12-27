South Movies To Release In January 2025: Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, Ram Charan's Game Changer, Daaku Maharaj And More To Watch

2024 was a year of roller coaster ride for the entertainment industry, Some films fared well at the box office while few disappointed the audience. Be it Kanguva, Amaran or Pushpa 2. As the year 2024 soon bids adieu, 2025 is all set to bring a large array of films. Here is the complete list.

Game Changer (Telugu)

Game Changer is the story of an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Poster of Game Changer | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 10, 2025

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu)

Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

Poster of Daaku Maharaaj | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 12, 2025

Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu)

Sankranthiki Vasthunam will star Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. It tells the story about a man who gets caught up between his wife and ex-girlfriend.

Poster of Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 14, 2025

Identity (Malayalam)

Identity is s Malayalam language action film which will star Tovino Thomas as Haran Shankar. The film will also stars Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai among others.

Poster of Identity | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 2, 2025

Ennu Swantham Punyalan (Malayalam)

Ennu Swantham Punyalan is a comedy film that follows the story of life of Thomas, a reluctant priest forced into ordination to fulfill his mother's vow.

Poster of Ennu Swantham Punyalan | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 10, 2025

Vanangaan (Tamil)

Vanangaan is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action drama film written, directed and co-produced by Bala under B Studios, while Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions serves as co-producer. The film stars Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash.

Poster of Vanangaan | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 10, 2025

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu (Kannada)

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaarar Is the story about humans developing profound attachments to our belongings, which often intertwine with our deepest insecurities. The film stars Dileep Raj, Shilpa Manjunath and Govind among others.

Poster of Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu | Source: IMDb

Release date: January 10, 2025

Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil)

Vidaamuyarchi tells the story of a married couple’s trip which takes an unsettling turn when the wife goes missing, prompting the husband's frantic search while an unknown villain creates obstacles. The film stars Ajith Kumar in lead roles.

Poster of Vidaamuyarchi | Source: IMDb

Release date: Pongal 2025

Thudarum (Malayalam)

Thudarum is Malayalam family-comedy movie directed by Tharun Moorthy and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Poster of Thudarum | Source: IMDb