Published 17:59 IST, January 4th 2025

Game Changer Event: Additional Security Deployed At Rajahmundry Amid Allu Arjun Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is directed by S Shankar and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi this year.

Ram Charan in a still from Game Changer | Image: X

Ram Charan is all geared up for his upcoming film Game Changer. The film is scheduled to release on big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi this year. After the trailer was released recently, it has created a lot of buzz and excitement amongst fans. Reportedly, the much anticipated event is set to take place in Rajahmundry. 

Game Changer event to take place in Rajahmundry?

According to a report in Great Andhra, Game Changer event will begin at 6 pm in the layout next to the Vemagiri National Highway and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi will also be attending the event with his family. Amid this, a turnout of around one lakh fans is expected and arrangement have been made. To ensure, no chaos occurs, over 1000 police personnel have been deployed with additional vigilance due to the presence of political and film personalities. 

File photo of Ram Charan in Game Changer | Source: Instagram



This comes after the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case which occurred during a promotional event at the theatre, claimed one life and left another individual injured. The case has drawn widespread attention, with questions raised about crowd management and event safety. Allu Arjun’s arrest in regard to a stampede during Pushpa 2’s screening sent shockwaves across the industry. The High Court has already granted him interim bail for 4 weeks in this case. 

All about Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer | Source: Instagram

Game Changer is scheduled to release in theatres on occasion of Sankranthi this year.

Updated 17:59 IST, January 4th 2025

