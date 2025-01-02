Published 19:05 IST, January 2nd 2025
Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Is Old Wine In New Bottle
The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is directed by S Shankar and will hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranti 2025.
The Shankar directorial Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens on Sankranthi 2025. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The makers finally released the trailer at an event.
Game Changer trailer released
The trailer of Game Changer begins with the scene of Ram Charan making a stylish entrance and later gets introduced as the District Collector who stands by ethics and principles. The trailer also sees S J Surya making an entry as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.Kiara Advani looks glamorous as she makes appearance. As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Vintage Shankar+ Vintage Ramcharan= Highvoltage Industry Hit”. Another user wrote, “Huge Ram Charan Fan & Sj Suriya Sir This Scene”. “Running shot and lungi to helicopter shots is goosebumps for any ramcharan fans”, wrote the third user.
However, in few of those scenes, Ram Charan’s look with moustache was similar to his previous film Dhruva. For the unversed, Ram Charan played the role of a trainee IPS officer.
What do we know about Game Changer?
Game Changer is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. The officer, in a bid to reform the system, takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections to overhaul the governance system.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.
Updated 19:26 IST, January 2nd 2025