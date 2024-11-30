Published 20:30 IST, November 30th 2024
Pushpa 2 For Masses Or Classes? Price Hike Of Tickets For Over 2 Weeks By ₹200-₹150 Draws Flak
For 18 days after its release, Pushpa 2 ticket prices can be sold at a higher price under different rate cards as per an order by the Telangana Home Department.
Pushpa 2: The Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to hit the big screens worldwide on December 5. The pan-India film's advance bookings are now open and a tremendous response is already being witnessed. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in 2D, 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D. However, Telangana government's latest decision with regard to the action drama has invited flak on social media.
According to an order issued by Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana Home Department, theatres, both single screens and multiplexes, have been allowed to hike ticket prices at varying rates till December 23. This has invited a lot of flak on social media from those who were excited to watch the movie as early as possible.
Hiked prices for Pushpa 2 invites criticism
As per the order from the Telangana government, from December 5 to December 8, single-screen theaters have been allowed to hike the Pushpa 2 ticket prices by ₹150 and multiplexes/IMAX can hike the prices by ₹200. From December 9 to December 16, single-screen theaters can increase the prices by ₹105, and multiplexes/IMAX can charge an additional ₹150. From December 17 to December 23, single-screen theaters are allowed to hike the prices by ₹20, and multiplexes/IMAX to charge an additional ₹50 for a single ticket. The 18-day hike window for the ticket prices will shoot the cost of tickets by a huge margin, especially on the weekend.
A huge price for Pushpa 2 benefit show
Additionally, a benefit show of Pushpa 2 The Rule has been allowed by the Telangana on December 4. The special show will be screened on December 4 across theatres in the state. The ticket price for this show will be hiked by ₹800. Meanwhile, two additional shows will be screened at 1 am and 4 am on December 5. It remains to be seen whether Pushpa 2: The Rule collection will be hit the price hike or not.
