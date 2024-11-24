Pushpa 2 Kissik Not Even 1 Percent Of Oo Antava: Netizens Call Sreeleela-Allu Arjun Song A Downgrade

Pushpa 2 The Rule: The highly-anticipated Kissik song featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun was released by the makers on November 24. Expected to be the "biggest item song of the year" the DSP-composed track quickly drew comparisons with Oo Anatava in Pushpa: The Rule, which became a rage and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On social media, many shared their positive reactions to the new Pushpa 2 song while others were quick to dismiss it in comparison to Oo Antava.

Allu Arjun and Sreeleela in kissik song poster | Image: X

Not even 1% of Oo Antava: Netizens say about Kissik

As Kissik song released, Oo Antava started to trend on social media. Many said that Kissik does not compare with the song headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in 2021. Not just the dance moves, but the track itself did not attract praise from netizens. Kissik is upbeat and a party number but fans did not like how the chemistry between Sreeleela and Allu Arjun plays out. While only certain portions of the video have been released, the wait for the full version still lingers on.

Kissik song poster | Image: X

In the Kissik song video, BTS moments featuring choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and Sreeleela are also shown. "Sreeleela can't match Sam," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "No way. They should redo the song."

Pushpa 2 shoot incomplete

Certain portions of the climax of Pushpa 2 and other segments of the Kissik song are reportedly still left to be shot. According to reports, the filming of Pushpa 2 will be completed on November 27, a week before the film's worldwide release.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: X