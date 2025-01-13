Tollywood Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina Apologises After Making Distasteful, Sexist Remarks On Actress Anshu's 'Size' | WATCH

Director Trinadha Rao Naakina who is best known for his films Dhamaka, Nenu Local and Dumdaar Khiladi, has recently come under fire for his controversial remarks on actress Anshu Ambani. Internet did not spare him as soon as the video went viral within no time.

What did Trinadha Rao Nakkina said to Anshu Ambani?

During the teaser launch event of Mazaka, the director said, “How does she even look like this, if you don’t know have idea, please watch the film Manmadhudu. Does she still look like that? She has become much thinner. I had asked her to eat and put on weight because it’s not enough for Telugu Cinema. Size needs to be bigger. She has improved now and she will improve further”. Netizens took to social media to slam the director for his comments on the actress.

After facing backlash, actor Sundeep Kishan took to X and shared a video of the producer in which he is apologising for his comments during the event. Along with the video, the caption read, “Yesterday was an unfortunate slip of the tongue by Dir #NakkinaTrinadhRao …It’s a wrong example to set & we should have been cautious to avoid it. Trinadh garu & Team #Mazaka apologise for the poor choice of words to Anshu garu & to all Women out there, We are because of you.

For the unversed, Anshu Ambani was active in Telugu and Tamil films from 2002 to 2004. The actress will be making her comeback in Mazaka after 23 years.

File photo of Anshu Ambani | Source: Instagram

What do we know about film Mazaka?

Mazaka is helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film stars Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Sundeep Kishan and Anshu Ambani among others. Mazaka is produced by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios.

Poster of Mazaka | Source: IMDb