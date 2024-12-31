Arvind Kejriwal's Freebie Gambit Backfires: Delhi Imams Attack AAP Over Welfare Scheme for Priests, Granthis

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is facing severe backlash from Delhi’s Muslim clerics after announcing the ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana’ to provide salaries to Hindu priests. Imams and Moazzins, who claim they have been awaiting their unpaid dues for months, have called the move ‘a slap on the face of Muslims.’

Protests Over Pending Salaries

Angry protests have erupted across the city, with several Maulanas accusing the Delhi government of turning a blind eye to their plight. “We have been protesting for months, demanding our pending salaries, but instead of addressing our concerns, they announce money for Hindu priests,” said an Imam leading the demonstrations.

AIMIM Leader Slams Kejriwal

AIMIM Delhi President Shoaib Jamai joined the protests, strongly condemning the AAP government. “Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 18,000 as salary to Hindu priests, which we have no objection to. But what about us? Imams and Moazzins have not been paid for 17 months. This is shameful and an insult to the Muslim community that once trusted Kejriwal as their savior,” he said.

17 Months Without Pay

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government over pending salaries and unfulfilled promises, accusing them of prioritizing freebies over genuine commitments. Poonawalla shared an RTI response on X (formerly Twitter), which revealed that Waqf Board-appointed Imams and Moazzins have not been paid salaries since May 2022, while non-Waqf counterparts have been awaiting dues since January 2021.

“We have seen many Maulanas protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence and the CM’s house over 17 months of unpaid salaries. Why hasn’t this issue been resolved yet?” Poonawalla questioned.

Adding fuel to the controversy, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed the delay was due to Kejriwal's jail term. “What is stopping them now?” Poonawalla retorted, demanding accountability from the government.

Timing Raises Eyebrows

The announcement of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 18,000 salaries to Hindu priests, has raised questions about its timing. Poonawala has pointed out that the scheme comes after ten years of AAP’s rule in Delhi, accusing it of being a political ploy.

“Why announce this scheme now, after a decade in power? Why wasn’t it implemented on day one?” Poonawalla asked in his tweet, calling it a "gimmick" to win public favor.

Punjab Promise Still Unfulfilled