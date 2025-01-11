AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Shot Dead In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who represented the Ludhiana West constituency, was shot dead in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The incident took place around midnight when reportedly unknown assailants fired gunshots at him. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Gogi was rushed to a nearby DMC hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja confirmed the killing of Gurpreet Gogi. "The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital," Teja said. He added that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Notably, Gurpreet Gogi had joined the AAP in 2022 and emerged victorious in the Ludhiana Assembly elections, defeating former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who had held the seat for two terms.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the killing of the AAP MLA to determine the circumstances surrounding Gogi’s death. According to senior police officials, multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in the crime.