Jeff Bezos’ Visit To Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Felt Like A ‘Pilgrimage’

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna’s newly opened restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City has quickly become a favourite among celebrities. Recently, the restaurant was honoured with the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award, solidifying its place in the culinary world.

Jeff Bezos' calls Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow a 'Pilgrimage'

In a noteworthy event, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez and close friends, visited the Bungalow.

Posting a photo alongside the couple, Khanna expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying, “When Jeff Bezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage, it filled my heart with pure joy and pride.”

What was on the menu for Jeff Bezos at the Bungalow?

During the visit, Bezos and his group were treated to an exquisite menu featuring diverse Indian delicacies. In a separate post, Khanna detailed the dishes served, which included Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, Udipi’s Ananas Menaskai, Gujarati Tindora Pickle, Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding, Odisha ’s Guguni Chaat, Indore-Inspired Dahi Kebab, Dogra Cuisine-Inspired Chicken Anarkali, Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee, Sindhi-Style Achari Aloo, Gulab Jamun Ice Cream with Millet, Chocolate Cake and Ahmedabad ki Saunf.