Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 03:58 IST, December 14th 2024

Jeff Bezos’ Visit To Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Felt Like A ‘Pilgrimage’

Bezos’ visit has only added to the restaurant’s growing reputation, blending culinary artistry with cultural homage.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jeff Bezos’ Visits Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow | Image: X

Renowned chef Vikas Khanna’s newly opened restaurant, Bungalow, in New York City has quickly become a favourite among celebrities. Recently, the restaurant was honoured with the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award, solidifying its place in the culinary world.

Jeff Bezos' calls Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow a 'Pilgrimage'

In a noteworthy event, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, along with his partner Lauren Sanchez and close friends, visited the Bungalow.

Posting a photo alongside the couple, Khanna expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying, “When Jeff Bezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage, it filled my heart with pure joy and pride.”

What was on the menu for Jeff Bezos at the Bungalow?

During the visit, Bezos and his group were treated to an exquisite menu featuring diverse Indian delicacies. In a separate post, Khanna detailed the dishes served, which included Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, Udipi’s Ananas Menaskai, Gujarati Tindora Pickle, Nagaland’s Black Rice Pudding, Odisha ’s Guguni Chaat, Indore-Inspired Dahi Kebab, Dogra Cuisine-Inspired Chicken Anarkali, Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee, Sindhi-Style Achari Aloo, Gulab Jamun Ice Cream with Millet, Chocolate Cake and Ahmedabad ki Saunf.

Sharing the experience on X (formerly Twitter), Khanna wrote, “A Taste of India for Jeff Bezos,” highlighting the unique flavours and regional diversity presented in the meal. The event has only added to the restaurant’s growing reputation, blending culinary artistry with cultural homage.

Updated 13:55 IST, December 14th 2024

Odisha Amazon

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.