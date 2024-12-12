'Proud Moment For India': Viswanathan Anand Pens Heartfelt Note For D Gukesh After His World Triumph

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: India's D Gukesh scripted history in Singapore as he became the youngest player to be crowned chess champion. At 18 years 8 months 14 day, Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren and shattered the record previously held by Garry Kasparov. Gukesh also became the second Indian to win the FIDE World Chess Championship after Indian grandmaster D Gukesh.

Viswanathan Anand's Heartfelt Post for D Gukesh

18-year-old Chess prodigy D Gukesh has made the entire country proud and is earning prestigious accolades from all across the globe. Gukesh's victory might have resonated with Gukesh as he was the first Indian to win the World Chess Champion title in 2000. Anand has continued to be a mentor for numerous for countless players and he expressed his joy through a special post hailing Gukesh and his triumph.

Youngest World Chess Champions

D Gukesh: 18 years 8 months 14 day (December 12, 2024)

18 years 8 months 14 day (December 12, 2024) Garry Kasparov: 22 years 6 months 27 days (November 9, 1985)

22 years 6 months 27 days (November 9, 1985) Magnus Carlsen: 22 years 11 months 24 days (November 23, 2013)

22 years 11 months 24 days (November 23, 2013) Mikhail Tal: 23 years 5 months 28 days (May 7, 1960)

23 years 5 months 28 days (May 7, 1960) Anatoly Karpov: 23 years 10 months 11 days (April 3, 1975)

23 years 10 months 11 days (April 3, 1975) Vladimir Kramnik: 25 years 4 months 10 days (November 4, 2000)

25 years 4 months 10 days (November 4, 2000) Emanuel Lasker: 25 years 5 months 2 days (May 26, 1894)

I Am Just Living My Dream: Gukesh

"I am just living my dream," said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph. Gukesh dethroned China's Ding Liren on his way to the historic triumph, sealing it in the 14th and last game of a see-saw battle. "I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream," Gukesh said after his incredible victory.