World Chess Championship Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE On TV & Online

It is almost time for some high-stakes chess action as India's chess prodigy, D Gukesh, is all set to face off against China's Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship Final. Gukesh has a chance to make history as he has a chance to not only become the record set by Gary Kasparov in 1985, but he could also become the 18th chess champion. The historic championship tournament, which dates back to the year 1886, will feature two chess titans in a set of games which will crown the 18th champion. Take a look at all the details for the match, including the live streaming details, timings, and more.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Final Live Streaming: Know All Details For The Mega Chess Event

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: When will the World Chess Championship Final Take Place?

The World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will take place at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Where will the World Chess Championship Final Take Place?

The World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will take place from November 25 from 02:30 PM IST.

World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: Schedule

November 23, Saturday: Opening ceremony.

November 24, Sunday: Rest

November 25, Monday: Game 1

November 26, Tuesday: Game 2

November 27, Wednesday: Game 3

November 28, Thursday: Rest day

November 29, Friday: Game 4

November 30, Saturday: Game 5

December 1, Sunday: Game 6

December 2, Monday: Rest day

December 3, Tuesday: Game 7

December 4, Wednesday: Game 8

December 5, Thursday: Game 9

December 6, Friday: Rest day

December 7, Saturday: Game 10

December 8, Sunday: Game 11

December 9, Monday: Game 12

December 10, Tuesday: Rest day

December 11, Wednesday: Game 13

December 12, Thursday: Game 14

December 13, Friday: Tiebreaks (if necessary)

December 14, Saturday: Closing ceremony

How to watch the World Chess Championship Final between D Gukesh vs Ding Liren?