Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Return; Temba Bavuma to Lead South Africa as CSA Announce CT 25 Provisional Squad

Cricket South Africa has finally announced the provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and two big names return. Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are making a comeback to the national side. While their returns is bound to lift their chances at the mega-event, Temba Bavuma would be in charge of leading the side. The new faces in the squad are Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder, all are set to make their debut in a 50-over ICC event.

‘Managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 WC squad’

“This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high-pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this. We’ve managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, whilst adding fresh talent," speaking on the squad announcement, Head coach Rob Walter said as quoted by ICC.

“Our recent performances at ICC events show that we’re capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We’re eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware," he added.

South Africa have tasted success in the Champions Trophy only once, and that was in the tournament's inaugural edition in 1998.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.