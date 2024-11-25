'There'll Be Plenty Of Conversations': Pat Cummins Warns His Teammates After Embarrassing Loss

Australian captain Pat Cummins has warned his teammates that there will be "plenty of conversations" following their embarrassing 295-run loss to India in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday. Cummins acknowledged that the team's preparation leading up to the match was good, but nothing seemed to go right during the game. He expressed disappointment and frustration, stating that the team failed to give themselves a chance in various aspects, including batting and bowling.

Pat Cummins says the team management will have a talk with players

Pat Cummins highlighted the crucial period on Day 1 when Australia failed to capitalize on a strong start, which ultimately led to a dominant Indian performance on Day 2. Australia had managed to bowl India out for just 150 runs but then crumbled themselves for 104 runs in the first innings. He emphasized the need for the team to learn from their mistakes and have open conversations about what went wrong.

Despite the disappointing loss, Pat Cummins remained optimistic, pointing out that it's just one game and there's still a lot of cricket to be played this summer. India and Australia have four more matches left in the series. He emphasized the importance of getting back on the horse quickly and using this loss as an opportunity to regroup and improve.

"Fairly disappointing. We thought our prep leading into it was good. Everyone was firing. It's just one of those games.. not much went right. It is what it is. After a loss you want to get back on the horse pretty quickly. But we'll take a couple of days rest and get into Adelaide. We didn't give ourselves a chance - a few different facets. Late on Day 1, if we had got through that period, things would've been different on Day 2. There's a lot of experience there (in the batting). This summer it's a sample size of one. There will be plenty of conversations, plenty of time in the nets. Conversations around what we could've done differently," Pat Cummins said after the match.