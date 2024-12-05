Search icon
Published 17:26 IST, December 5th 2024

Champions Trophy 2025 Row: ICC's Meeting On Hybrid Model Called Off, New Date Emerges: Reports

The ICC has called off the meeting to decide the fate of the Champions Trophy, a new date for the same has now been announced

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Champions Trophy during a tour in Pakistan | Image: X/@therealpcb

Champions Trophy 2025 Row: The fate of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy , originally planned to be hosted by the PCB isn't getting decided anytime soon. Day-after-day, things continue to get more difficult for the ICC and the fate of the tournament is slowly snowballing into crisis. But the Pakistan Cricket Board has only itself to blame as of now. The Champions Trophy row had started as a matter of national pride for the PCB but the board has made it into something which is being used to drive its selfish motives.

The Pakistan Cricket Board kept on denying security issues in their country, but Sri Lanka A left their tour midway citing political unrest in the country. The BCCI had earlier written to ICC regarding their reluctancy to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The ICC tried to restore balance between both the boards and proposed for the tournament to be played in Hybrid Model, but the PCB led by Mohsin Naqvi refused the offer.

Champions Trophy Meeting Postponed Again

The ICC reportedly has incurred financial losses due to the tug-of-war that is going on between the PCB and the BCCI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cited security concerns and has remained firm on its stance to not send India for the Champions Trophy. The final schedule of the Champions Trophy was to be released on November 11, but the event had to be cancelled due to the crisis that surrounds the tournament.

ALSO READ | How Much Internet Data Do You Need To Stream The ICC Tournament Online?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had called for a meeting to decide the fate of the tournament on December 5, but it has been cancelled yet again. Reports suggest that the meeting is set to take place on December 7, 2024. A total of fifteen games will be played in the Champions Trophy and most of the boards are in the favour of conducting the tournament in the hybrid model.

The PCB finally seeing things get out of hands has reportedly agreed for the tournament to be played in the hybrid model. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the frontrunner to host the tournament alongside Pakistan. Five, out of the fifteen Champions Trophy games are believed to be played in the UAE including one final, one semi-final and India's three league games.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Big Demands

ALSO READ | Netizens Slam Shoaib Akhtar On His Tall Claims Of Virat Kohli Dying To Play In PAK

The PCB has made a huge demand and wants the ICC to consider the same Hybrid Model formula for Pakistan when India hosts any multi-national tournaments. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also insisted that India should play a tri-series with Pakistan involving a third country in a neutral venue. The third demand made by the PCB is not to have India and Pakistan in the same group so that Pakistan play all their league games at home. But this could be a huge financial setback for the broadcasters if India and Pakistan do not play each other. All these demands are likely to be quashed by the ICC
 

Updated 18:27 IST, December 5th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

