Hybrid Model or ICC CT 25 Out of Pakistan? PCB-BCCI Keep Close Eye on Likely Schedule Announcement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to make an announcement on the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule today. Multiple reports claim that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the ‘hybrid’ model, but have demanded the same when India is hosting ICC tournaments. There has already been a delay because of the firm stance shown by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi despite all the pressure created by the ICC.

So, what happens now? SCENARIOS

India vs Pakistan in Dubai: But this only can happen if the BCCI agree to the 'partnership' model which are reluctant to do. Now, BCCI and the ICC will look to force the PCB to accept the ‘hybrid’ model now and say PCB that the talks on the ‘partnership’ model will happen later. And finally the PCB agrees to play their match against India in Dubai and their remaining matches at home.

Pakistan to Host, But Tournament in Another Country: High possibility of this happening. Even in this scenario, PCB hold onto their hosting rights which means they keep all the revenue. Given the condition the PCB find themselves financially - they could agree to this.

PCB Boycotts CT 25: Tired and frustrated, the PCB decides to boycott the marquee event - prompting the ICC to relocate it to another country like the UAE or South Africa. Less possibility of this happening but one cannot rule out this angle.