Mohammed Shami's LOUD 'Ready to Take on World' Message to Ajit Agarkar Ahead of India's Squad Announcement

Amid all the speculations around Mohammed Shami's fitness, the pacer has given a loud message to the selectors ahead of Champions Trophy squad announcement. The pacer has taken to his social media handle and posted a clip where you can see him bowl. While that will bring relief for fans to see Shami bowling, the call will be taken by the selectors and time certainly is running out. With the provisional Champions Trophy squad set to be announced by January 12, would Shami find a spot? Or will the BCCI take another month to see where things stand for Shami and then plan to include him in the final squad, the announcement of which has to be done by February 13?

He captioned the clip he shared as: “Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World!”

Meanwhile, with Jasprit Bumrah uncertain after his back spasm did not allow him to bowl at SCG, it would be interesting to see if the selectors are willing to rush in Shami. The unfortunate bit about Bumrah is that no one knows the magnitude of his injury. There is no official update on it and that is a worrying sign. Will the BCCI be forced to do away without Bumrah at the Champions Trophy?

BUMRAH'S DOMINANCE

Bumrah was on Tuesday nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December 2024 after his standout performance against Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the month of December, Bumrah took 22 wickets in the three Tests at a phenomenal average of 14.22 and overall, the 31-year-old finished with 32 wickets across five Tests.