  • 'Get Well Soon' - Fans Pray For Injured Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery After India Captain Leaves SCG For Scans

Published 10:17 IST, January 4th 2025

'Get Well Soon' - Fans Pray For Injured Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery After India Captain Leaves SCG For Scans

It was the worst possible scenes to see India captain Jasprit Bumrah leave the field at SCG for scans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bumrah leaves SCG | Image: X Screengrab

It was the worst possible scenes to see India captain Jasprit Bumrah leave the field at SCG for scans on Saturday. This is the final Test and Bumrah was a key player and hence to see him walk of the field is a major setback. With the Test match well-poised, fans are praying for Bumrah's speedy recovery so that he can come and bowl in the second essay. There is no official update as yet on what exactly caused the discomfort. Bumrah was seen taking the ambulance to go to a nearby hospital. Bumrah has picked up 32 wickets in the series already and is the leading wicket-taker. He also picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the first innings. 

ALSO READ: LIVE UPDATES | India vs Australia, 5th Test, Day 2

FAN REACTIONS

ALSO READ: MASSIVE Setback For India, Captain Bumrah Leaves SCG Midway For Scan

Meanwhile, India have got off to a good start after bundling out Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are looking positive in the middle. India are 38 for no loss. 

Updated 10:24 IST, January 4th 2025

Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul

