Rohit Sharma Has Virat Kohli's Feat in Sight During Pink Test in Adelaide

India vs Australia: India's regular captain Rohit Sharma , who would be returning to the side, will have Virat Kohli 's captaincy milestone in sight when he leads India at Adelaide. After missing the first Test at Pert due to ‘personal’ reasons, Rohit is set to return to leading the side during the upcoming Pink-Ball Test. It will also be a day-night game at the Adelaide Oval which means the challenges would be different.

ROHIT EYES KOHLI FEAT

Rohit needs to win the Test to match the likes of Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Ajinkya Rahane. This is a captaincy record for winning most matches against Australia. Former India captain MS Dhoni tops the list with eight wins to his name. In the second spot, there are three former captains - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly. All three have led India to three Test wins against Australia. On the other hand, Rohit has led India on four occasions against Australia and has led the side to two wins. So, with another win - Rohit has the chance of matching Kohli and the others.

KOHLI RETURNS TO FORM

After a dismal series against New Zealand, Kohli did not get among the runs in the first essay at Perth as he perished for five runs. But then, in the second innings, Kohli was at his very best as he smashed his 81st international century. Kohli was fluent during his stay in the middle and seemed like he was feeling good about his batting. With Kohli back in form, Australia would be aware that they need to pack him early at Adelaide or else they could be in trouble.