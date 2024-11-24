IND VS AUS: Sanjay Manjrekar POINTS Out Difference Between Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Ever since young Yashasvi Jaiswal landed in Australia, the media there have been putting all the spotlight on him. Jaiswal is also being labelled as the ‘new king’. India's veteran batter Virat Kohli is usually called the ‘King’. But following his maiden century on Australian soil, one has to admit that the young opener has lived upto the expectations. After registering a duck in the first essay, the pressure must have been immense on Jaiswal, but he has responded well. Now, there are comparisons being made between him and Kohli. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out the difference between the two - technically.

‘The new king likes to be on the back foot’

Discussing how Jaiswal is different from Virat Kohli, Manjrekar added, “The new king likes to be on the back foot, unlike Virat Kohli who prefers to be on the front foot. As a result of that, he consistently performs with runs behind the square. This is something Virat Kohli might need to consider.”

Jaiswal established his status as the next big batting superstar with a superb hundred on his maiden appearance on Australian soil as India extended their overall lead to 321 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

MATCH UPDATE

At the break, India reached 275 for 1 in their second innings despite losing KL Rahul 's (77) wicket.