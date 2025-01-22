IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Mohammed Shami Eyes Elusive Kapil Dev Record Ahead Of Team India Return

The India national cricket team is all set to play against England in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams will be walking into the match with the intention of taking a lead in the five-match series. The Indian team has emerged as the top-performing side in the T20I format in the past one year, and under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, they are beginning a new journey. The five-match series against England is also very crucial as Mohammed Shami will be making his international comeback after a gap of more than one year.

As Mohammed Shami will be making his international return, he will eye a very crucial record. Shami will be looking to complete 450 international wickets and will become the fourth Indian pacer to achieve the record. The Indian pacer currently holds 448 wickets in 188 international games. Apart from the right-handed Indian bowler, Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Ravi Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja have achieved the milestone. The detailed list is mentioned below:

Player Wickets Matches Anil Kumble 953 401 Ravichandran Ashwin 765 287 Harbhajan Singh 707 365 Kapil Dev 687 356 Ravindra Jadeja 597 351 Zaheer Khan 597 351 Javagal Srinath 551 296

Mohammed Shami played his last international match against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final match. Shami displayed a dream performance in the tournament where he managed to pick 27 wickets from seven games, which included a seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semifinal match of the competition. The Bengal pacer ended up sustaining an ankle injury and underwent surgery for the same. The latter went through a rehabilitation period for almost eight to ten months before making a comeback to domestic cricket in November. He was also expected to join the Indian team on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but BCCI didn't find him fit for the tour.