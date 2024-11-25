India Dethrone Australia to Become No. 1 in Latest ICC WTC Standings Following Win at Perth

Ind vs Aus: With the emphatic 295-run win at Perth, India has dethroned Australia to go top of the latest World Test Championship table. India have played 15 Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle and have won nine games. On the other hand, Australia have played 13 games and won eight. The win at Perth has bolstered India's chances of making their third consecutive WTC final. Sri Lanka and New Zealand occupy the third and fourth spots respectively. This was an important win for India after the 3-0 drubbing against New Zealand at home recently.

MATCH SUMMARY

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for India as he bagged eight wickets in the game. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal also hit his first Test century on Australian soil after registering a duck in the first essay.

‘Very happy with the beginning’

"Very happy with the beginning. Were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that - very proud. Played here in 2018. I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then it gets quicker and quicker. Was relying on that experience. This wicket was a little less spicy than the last one. We were really well prepared so I was telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability," Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.