Published 12:00 IST, January 10th 2025
India's Likely CT 25 Squad: With Kuldeep Doubtful, Jadeja Unlikely - THIS 33-Year-Old IPL Star to Lead Spin Attack
Time is certainly running out, with teams having to submit their provisional squad by January 12.
Time is certainly running out, with teams having to submit their provisional squad by January 12. While teams try to finalise on their squads, every squad would be facing injury concerns and India is no different. The Indian team also faces such problems with big players recovering from injuries. India already know that they would be playing all their matches in Dubai. And at the DIS, spinners traditionally are more effective as the pitch offers more purchase to them. But, India find themselves in a problem when it comes to the Indian spin attack. Now, with a lot of uncertainty around Kuldeep Yadav's fitness - he is doubtful. On the other hand, there are reports claiming that Ravindra Jadeja may not find a spot in the Champions Trophy squad.
Varun Chakravarthy as the sole specialist spinner?
At the moment, given his form, Varun Chakravarthy looks to be a sureshot choice. Despite Tamil Nadu's Vijaya Hazare Trophy campaign ending soon in the quarter-final stage, Chakravarthy made a mark for himself with his bowling. He finished his tournament as the current leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in 6 games.
