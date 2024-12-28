WATCH | Rohit Visibly UPSET Alongside Kohli Amid Retirement Rumours

Amid all the speculations over India captain Rohit Sharma 's retirement from Test cricket, he was spotted looking visibly upset before day's play started. The clip was captured on Saturday during day three of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The incident transpired outside the boundary ropes. The Indian captain looked visibly upset and his reaction when a fan chanted his name proved that he may not be in a good headspace with the Indian team not well-placed in the ongoing fourth Test. In the clip, you can also see the former India captain Virat Kohli . It cannot be confirmed what is the matter, but Rohit was looking upset. Since the clip went viral, fans have started speculating all kinds of things.

Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have helped India avoid an embarrassing follow-on. At the time of filing the copy, India are 326 for seven and they trail by 148 runs.

AS IT HAPPENED

Reddy is now just 15 runs away from a maiden Test century. He has found excellent support from Washington Sundar, who is 40 not out off 115 balls and has done hard yards to stay at the crease. With the pitch flattening out, Australia weren’t able to make any decisive strikes with the second new ball, as Reddy and Sundar ensured India also averted follow-on.

The second session began with Reddy and Sundar rotating strike consistently against the old ball, before Australia immediately took the second new ball. Reddy, who impressed again with his punchy drives and keeping the scoreboard moving, reached his first Test fifty by unfurling a lofted drive over cover point for four off Mitchell Starc and recreating a popular scene of film actor Allu Arjun from Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’.