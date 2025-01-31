India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch The 4th T20I Match LIVE In India, UK & The US?

Team India and England Cricket are all set to lock horns at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After some thriller action in Kolkata, Chennai and Rajkot, both sides will head into Pune with the intent of securing the upper hand. England have finally secured a breakthrough after they defeated India in the 3rd T20I. However, the Men in Blue still leas the series at 2-1, and they have a chance to seal the win in Pune. Ahead of the 4th T20I match-up, take a look at all the required details you need to know.

India vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details Here

When Will The India vs England 4th T20I Take Place?

The 4th T20I match between India and England will take place on January 31, 2025, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, India.

Where Will The India vs England 4th T20I Take Place?

The 4th T20I match between India and England will take place from 07:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place half an hour ahead of the match [06:30 PM IST].

How To Watch The India vs England 4th T20I Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]

How To Watch The India vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match-up.

How To Watch The India vs England 4th T20I Live In The UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England T20I match live on the Discovery+ app.

How To Watch The India vs England 4th T20I Live In The US?