Published 17:07 IST, February 4th 2025
'I Was Advised To Off-load': Injured Indian Pacer Shares Key Update After Setback During BGT Test Series
Star India pacer, who suffered an injury setback during the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series opened up on his recovery process and also opened up on his ambitions.
Team India's shambolic loss at the Border Gavaskar Trophy series may have a lot of fans and pundits fuming. But the side had a few positives which were recognized as the series progressed while Down Under. After the batters failed to make it work, the pace bowling department put on a solo show. They also experienced injury setbacks before the end of the series, giving the hosts an advantage over Team India's dwindling aspirations. As India recovers from the loss, one of India's pace bowling stars offers an update on his injury and how his recovery has been so far.
After Injury Setback, Star India Pacer Speaks Upon His Rehab Process
Team India pacer Akash Deep revealed that he was advised to off-load for 15 days after being a part of non-stop action in cricket and said that he is following the NCA's advice and would return to action whenever they instruct him. He also discussed his method and aim whenever he was in action during matches.
"All good. My recovery is on course and since I had been playing non-stop cricket for a considerable period of time, I was advised to off-load (complete rest) for 15 days. I am following the advice of NCA and once they instruct me to start bowling, I will do so. My endeavour was to maintain discipline, bowl in good areas, and wait for the batter to make a mistake…doesn’t matter if the ball is new, semi-new or old,"
"I would be given a brief that in case I am not getting wickets, I should do the holding job at one end, slow down the game, and run-flow so that things are under control," Akas Deep said while speaking to PTI.
Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah Begin Rehab, Latter's Status For CT 25 Uncertain
Ahead of the last Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, it was revealed that India pacer Akash Deep was ruled out of the match-up. Deep was effective for Team India during the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests and had bowled 87.5 overs. The workload led to him suffering from a stiff back, which thwarted his chances of being a part of the final Test match-up.
Apart from Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah also suffered an injury scare and was taken out of the final BGT Test. The star Indian pacer has been advised to off-load, and the pacer has reported to the NCA. With the Champions Trophy approaching soon, fans eagerly want the India star to return in full capacity and his inclusion in India's CT squad is yet to be determined.
