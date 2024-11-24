IPL 2025 AUCTION: Venkatesh Iyer Should Have Been Retained - KKR Fans Blast Management

IPL 2025 AUCTION: In what can be called a surprising move, the KKR franchise broke the bank to acquire the services of allrounder Venkatesh Iyer. KKR shelled out a whopping Rs 23.75 Cr for the all-rounder. This is a surprising move as they let him off first, when they could have retained him at a lower price, and instead, have now got him back for a huge amount. Iyer has been a part of the KKR franchise for three seasons now. For Iyer, there was a two-way bidding war before KKR finally lapped him up. The bid also made him the fourth expensive player in the history of the league. With Iyer, you will get an explosive batter and he is someone who can chip in with the ball as well.