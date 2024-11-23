IPL Mega Auction Live Streaming: How To Watch The Auction For IPL 2025 Season LIVE On TV & Online?

The IPL 2025 season will be something which the fans are eagerly waiting for, and the road officially begins with the two-day mega auction event. After happening in Dubai, the two-day firsts is all set to happen in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although 1574 players signed up for the mega auction, the list was subsequently whittled down. In the forthcoming spectacle, 577 players — 210 from abroad and 367 from India — will be put to the test. Seventy of the 204 places that the ten franchises must occupy are for players from other countries. Check out all the details for the upcoming auction, which includes the timings, dates, and much more

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Know All Telecast Details, Timings, Remaining Purse & More

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be an extravaganza as the IPL franchises will seek to bolster their team after retaining their core players during the retentions. Ranging from the 42-year-old English pace veteran James Anderson to the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all the teams will have an array of players, which will also include superstar players like Rishabh Pant , Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul , and many more.

When will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will begin on Sunday, November 24th and will conclude on November 25, 2024. It will be a two-day event. The event will start at 12:30 PM Local Time [02:30 PM IST]

Where will the IPL 2025 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1 HD Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels].

How to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the live-streaming of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live via the JioCinema app and website.